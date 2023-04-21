BYD Co. (BYDDY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

BYD Co. said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.33 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $53.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYD Co.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYDDY is 0.47%, an increase of 42.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 865K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BYD Co. is $83.65. The forecasts range from a low of $54.13 to a high of $123.81. The average price target represents an increase of 55.57% from its latest reported closing price of $53.77.

The projected annual revenue for BYD Co. is $584,680MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDDY by 7.50% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 130.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDDY by 65.70% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 48.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYDDY by 75.77% over the last quarter.

FFND - The Future Fund Active ETF holds 4K shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

