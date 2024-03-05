BW LPG (BWLLF) Declares $9.48 Dividend

BW LPG said on February 29, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $9.48 per share ($37.91 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2024 will receive the payment on March 22, 2024.

At the current share price of $11.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 320.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in BW LPG. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWLLF is 0.24%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 15,632K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.44% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for BW LPG is 16.87. The forecasts range from a low of 12.08 to a high of $27.09. The average price target represents an increase of 42.44% from its latest reported closing price of 11.84.

The projected annual revenue for BW LPG is 462MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,713K shares. No change in the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 1,634K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing a decrease of 43.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 12.90% over the last quarter.

PMAIX - Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund : holds 1,187K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 22.81% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,079K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 30.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 29.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,049K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWLLF by 48.05% over the last quarter.

