Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) Declares $0.53 Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $79.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 2.53%, and the highest has been 5.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=169).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burke & Herbert Financial Services. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHRB is 0.97%, a decrease of 16.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.01% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

USPVX - Union Street Partners Value Fund Shares holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.