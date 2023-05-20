Burberry Group (BBRYF) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Burberry Group said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.44 per share ($0.89 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burberry Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBRYF is 0.16%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.38% to 1,666K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.41% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burberry Group is 30.35. The forecasts range from a low of 22.24 to a high of $38.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.41% from its latest reported closing price of 31.76.

The projected annual revenue for Burberry Group is 3,316MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 497K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBRYF by 15.29% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 55.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBRYF by 149.57% over the last quarter.

TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBRYF by 16.33% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 146K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 32.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBRYF by 19.01% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBRYF by 22.49% over the last quarter.

