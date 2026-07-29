Bunge Global Raises 2026 Adj. EPS Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - Bunge Global SA (BG) said it now expects full-year 2026 adjusted EPS in the range of $9.25 to $9.75, which is up from its previous range of $9.00 to $9.50. Compared to its previous outlook, the company now projects: Soybean Processing and Refining to be higher, Softseed Processing and Refining to be slightly higher, and Grain Merchandising and Milling to be lower.

For the second quarter, the company's earnings totaled $678 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $354 million, or $2.61 per share, last year. Adjusted net income per share was $2.00 compared to $1.31, prior year. The company's revenue for the period rose 88.3% to $24.041 billion from $12.769 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Bunge Global shares are up 1.29 percent to $118.88.

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