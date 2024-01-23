Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Workiva Inc (Symbol: WK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.53, changing hands as high as $99.00 per share. Workiva Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WK's low point in its 52 week range is $82.995 per share, with $116 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.26.

