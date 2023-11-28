Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SUSC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SUSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.37, changing hands as high as $22.39 per share. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUSC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.10 per share, with $23.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.41.

