Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RELX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of RELX PLC (Symbol: RELX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.01, changing hands as high as $28.06 per share. RELX PLC shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RELX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RELX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.39 per share, with $32.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.98.

