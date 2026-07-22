Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OIS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Oil States International, Inc. (Symbol: OIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.69, changing hands as high as $8.88 per share. Oil States International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OIS's low point in its 52 week range is $4.7509 per share, with $14.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.75.

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Further OIS Research:

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