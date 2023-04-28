Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MTUM

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: MTUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $142.36, changing hands as high as $142.67 per share. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTUM's low point in its 52 week range is $129.62 per share, with $155.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.23.

