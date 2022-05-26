Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MT

In trading on Thursday, shares of ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.48, changing hands as high as $31.55 per share. ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MT's low point in its 52 week range is $26.36 per share, with $37.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.