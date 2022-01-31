Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MOO

In trading on Monday, shares of the Agribusiness ETF (Symbol: MOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.90, changing hands as high as $92.98 per share. Agribusiness shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOO's low point in its 52 week range is $79.525 per share, with $97.174 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.87.

