Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KALU

In trading on Friday, shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.03, changing hands as high as $68.42 per share. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $53.665 per share, with $94.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.80.

