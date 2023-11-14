Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HDEF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the HDEF ETF (Symbol: HDEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.02, changing hands as high as $23.08 per share. HDEF shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDEF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.82 per share, with $24.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.09.

