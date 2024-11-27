Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.67, changing hands as high as $10.69 per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.27 per share, with $15.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.61.

