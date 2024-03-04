Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FE

In trading on Monday, shares of FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.05, changing hands as high as $37.19 per share. FirstEnergy Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FE's low point in its 52 week range is $32.18 per share, with $41.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.24. The FE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

