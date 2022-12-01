Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.59, changing hands as high as $19.88 per share. Element Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.31 per share, with $25.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.67.

