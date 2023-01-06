Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EELV

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: EELV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.40, changing hands as high as $23.46 per share. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EELV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EELV's low point in its 52 week range is $20.52 per share, with $26.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.45.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: JCP Price Target
TEN Options Chain
Coterra Energy shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.