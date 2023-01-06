Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EELV

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: EELV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.40, changing hands as high as $23.46 per share. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EELV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EELV's low point in its 52 week range is $20.52 per share, with $26.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.