Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DIS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.01, changing hands as high as $103.31 per share. Walt Disney Co. shares are currently trading up about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIS's low point in its 52 week range is $80.10 per share, with $118.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.89. The DIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

