Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.10, changing hands as high as $103.22 per share. Abbott Laboratories shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABT's low point in its 52 week range is $89.674 per share, with $115.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.85. The ABT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
DTLK Options Chain
SRK Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.