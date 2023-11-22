Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.10, changing hands as high as $103.22 per share. Abbott Laboratories shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABT's low point in its 52 week range is $89.674 per share, with $115.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.85. The ABT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

