Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AAXJ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (Symbol: AAXJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.84, changing hands as high as $66.27 per share. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AAXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $60.9164 per share, with $73.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.10.
Also see: Institutional Holders of VIAS
MEXX Videos
MLVF Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.