Bull of the Day: nVent Electric (NVT)

The market may have finally Weeble wobbled a bit at all-time highs yesterday. Sellers came in and beat up some of the highest performing names of the last couple of week, although they spared quantum names. It sets us up to buy the dip this morning, but you have to be careful. Not every stock out there that dips is buy worthy. Lean on the power of the Zacks Rank to figure out which ones are. All you need to find Is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that’s seeing its earnings move in the right direction.

Today’s Bull of the Day is seeing its earnings move in the right direction. I’m talking about nVent Electric ( NVT ). This industrial technology company is in the business of connection and protection, manufacturing electrical enclosures, thermal management systems, and fastening solutions for everything from data centers to smart buildings to renewable energy. It’s a play on the modernization of infrastructure, a theme that is only gaining momentum as governments and corporations invest in electrification and energy efficiency.

The bullish setup here is simple, there is a ton of earnings momentum. Over the last 60 days, 4 analysts have raised their estimates for both the current year and next, helping NVT earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 has gone from $3.08 to $3.28 and 2026 estimates are up from $3.47 to $3.74. That’s coming on top of strong execution with NVT posting a string of earnings beats, with consistent revenue expansion in the mid-single digits.

Current year EPS growth is slated to come in at 31.73% with next year swelling another 13.8%. That’s on revenue growth of 9% this year and 11.35% next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With demand tied to data center build-outs, EV charging, grid modernization, and global infrastructure upgrades, nVent Electric looks well positioned to keep surprising to the upside. In a market that is rewarding companies with real earnings power and secular tailwinds, NVT fits the bill as a stock investors should think about plugging into now.





