Buckle (BKE) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Buckle said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.30%, the lowest has been 4.07%, and the highest has been 23.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.65 (n=212).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buckle. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKE is 0.14%, a decrease of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 31,323K shares. The put/call ratio of BKE is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.21% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Buckle is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.21% from its latest reported closing price of 32.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Buckle is 1,385MM, an increase of 2.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,149K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 24.97% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,285K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares, representing an increase of 41.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 31.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 917K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 27.14% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 851K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 36.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 784K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Buckle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Offering a unique mix of high-quality,on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 445 retail stores in 42 states which includes the closing of one store during fiscal December. The Company operated 448 stores in 42 states as of January 7, 2020.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.