$BTM stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTM stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,895,684 of trading volume.

$BTM Insider Trading Activity

$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $79,479 .

. BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $75,820

MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,297 shares for an estimated $13,935.

$BTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

$BTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Harold Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $5.5 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 03/18/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.