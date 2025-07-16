$BTM stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTM stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,895,684 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BTM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BTM stock page):
$BTM Insider Trading Activity
$BTM insiders have traded $BTM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER SCOTT BUCHANAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $79,479.
- BRANDON TAYLOR MINTZ (Chief Executive Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $75,820
- MARK JAMES SMALLEY (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,297 shares for an estimated $13,935.
$BTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BTM stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- METEORA CAPITAL, LLC added 2,046,984 shares (+8517.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,090,945
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 817,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,234,130
- WESTERN STANDARD LLC added 615,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $929,303
- WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY added 444,177 shares (+85.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $670,707
- 272 CAPITAL LP removed 254,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $383,601
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 118,422 shares (+71.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,817
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 114,933 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,548
$BTM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
$BTM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Harold Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $5.5 on 05/16/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 03/18/2025
