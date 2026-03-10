BTIG Upgrades Alector (ALEC)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Alector (NasdaqGS:ALEC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.19% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alector is $2.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.91 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.19% from its latest reported closing price of $2.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alector is 276MM, an increase of 1,211.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alector. This is an decrease of 121 owner(s) or 41.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEC is 0.08%, an increase of 55.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 85,265K shares. The put/call ratio of ALEC is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 10,000K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 3,887K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Merck holds 3,546K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,442K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares , representing an increase of 31.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 28.10% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 3,350K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 70.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 47.03% over the last quarter.

