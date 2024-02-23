BTIG Downgrades flyExclusive (FLYX)

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, BTIG downgraded their outlook for flyExclusive (NYSEAM:FLYX) from Buy to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Third Point holds 1,022K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sage Rock Capital Management holds 45K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MBL Wealth holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

