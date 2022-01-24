BT Brands' Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - BT Brands, Inc. (BTBD) shares are trading more than 29 percent higher on Monday morning, despite no company-specific announcement on the day to influence the stock movement. The shares have been on an uptrend since January 21, after a dip in the previous days. Currently, shares are at $3.14, up 29.61 percent from the previous close of $2.43 on average volume of 4,994,178. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.22-$5.25 on average volume of 115,487.

