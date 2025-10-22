BSX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.56, changing hands as high as $104.50 per share. Boston Scientific Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSX's low point in its 52 week range is $80.64 per share, with $109.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.55. The BSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.