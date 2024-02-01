News & Insights

Brunswick Issues 2024 Guidance

February 01, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corporation (BC) said, for 2024, the company expects: adjusted EPS in the range of $7.00 - $8.00; and net sales between $6.0 billion and $6.2 billion. For the first quarter, the company expects: adjusted EPS between $1.30 and $1.40; and revenue of between $1.3 and $1.4 billion.

Fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations totaled $71.0 million, or $1.03 per share compared with $140.3 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share was $1.45 compared to $1.99. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14% to $1.36 billion from $1.58 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.44 billion in revenue.

Shares of Brunswick are down 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

