Brunswick (BC) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Brunswick said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $84.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 3.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunswick. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BC is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 78,751K shares. The put/call ratio of BC is 2.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brunswick is 105.86. The forecasts range from a low of 91.91 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.97% from its latest reported closing price of 84.71.

The projected annual revenue for Brunswick is 7,300MM, an increase of 6.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cantillon Capital Management holds 4,146K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,213K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 27.80% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,540K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 0.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,239K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,201K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Kensico Capital Management holds 2,164K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Brunswick Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals.

