Bruker (BRKR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Bruker said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $72.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.34%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 0.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKR is 0.31%, an increase of 19.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 123,940K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bruker is 89.87. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.12% from its latest reported closing price of 72.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bruker is 2,630MM, an increase of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,692K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,368K shares, representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,574K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,513K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 82.52% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 6,859K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,867K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 21.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,139K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 21.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,089K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Bruker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scienti c instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with its customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.