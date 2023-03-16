BRT Realty Trust (BRT) Declares $0.25 Dividend

BRT Realty Trust said on March 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 27, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.74%, the lowest has been 3.80%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.70% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRT Realty Trust is $27.54. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 48.70% from its latest reported closing price of $18.52.

The projected annual revenue for BRT Realty Trust is $96MM, an increase of 33.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRT Realty Trust. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRT is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 6,158K shares. The put/call ratio of BRT is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 569K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 358K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 13.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 355K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avantax Advisory Services holds 264K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 12.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 254K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRT by 8.56% over the last quarter.

BRT Apartments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties.

