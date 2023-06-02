BRP (DOOO) Declares $0.18 Dividend

BRP said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $70.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOO is 0.02%, a decrease of 51.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 46.25% to 110K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOO is 2.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.18% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRP is 102.85. The forecasts range from a low of 58.45 to a high of $139.46. The average price target represents an increase of 45.18% from its latest reported closing price of 70.84.

The projected annual revenue for BRP is 10,857MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OBIIX - Oberweis International Opportunities Institutional Fund holds 61K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 42.92% over the last quarter.

OBIOX - Oberweis International Opportunities Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 42.88% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 7.73% over the last quarter.

OBEGX - Oberweis Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 38.76% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BRP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. The company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, its global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

