BRP (DOOO) Declares $0.18 Dividend

BRP Inc. said on March 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $76.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.94%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.30% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRP Inc. is $100.36. The forecasts range from a low of $57.89 to a high of $138.12. The average price target represents an increase of 31.30% from its latest reported closing price of $76.43.

The projected annual revenue for BRP Inc. is $10,032MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRP Inc. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOOO is 0.04%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.90% to 127K shares. The put/call ratio of DOOO is 3.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

OBIIX - Oberweis International Opportunities Institutional Fund holds 66K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 101.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 16.35% over the last quarter.

OBIOX - Oberweis International Opportunities Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 43.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOOO by 16.08% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced International Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

OBEGX - Oberweis Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRP Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. The company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.1 billion from over 120 countries, its global workforce is made up of approximately 12,600 driven, resourceful people.

