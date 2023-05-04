Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit (BIP) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.43%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 8.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIP is 0.61%, an increase of 54.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 297,871K shares. The put/call ratio of BIP is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit is 43.47. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.93% from its latest reported closing price of 35.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P - Unit is 11,997MM, a decrease of 21.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 39,109K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,595K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 33,491K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 32,714K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,972K shares, representing a decrease of 28.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 40.16% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 29,787K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,945K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 5.13% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 15,750K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, a Canadian corporation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.