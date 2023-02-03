Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $34.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.46%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 8.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.35% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is $44.24. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 27.35% from its latest reported closing price of $34.74.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is $11,997MM, a decrease of 14.13%. The projected annual EPS is $0.96, an increase of 104.07%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BIP is 0.3914%, a decrease of 2.2723%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 308,251K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 36,594,769 shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,178,087 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 86.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 33,537,734 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,559,741 shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 32,713,898 shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,971,744 shares, representing a decrease of 28.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 82.57% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 28,944,732 shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,264,388 shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 15,999,893 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,707,894 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIP by 35.44% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, a Canadian corporation.

