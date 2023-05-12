Brookfield Corporation - (BN) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Brookfield Corporation - said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.76%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 1.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 877 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Corporation -. This is an increase of 546 owner(s) or 164.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BN is 0.63%, an increase of 192.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 241.39% to 1,044,780K shares. The put/call ratio of BN is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Corporation - is 50.07. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $79.82. The average price target represents an increase of 60.49% from its latest reported closing price of 31.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Corporation - is 63,712MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 131,888K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 98,739K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 53,021K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,774K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 41.74% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 27,076K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,295K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 42.60% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 25,474K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,907K shares, representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 31.57% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.