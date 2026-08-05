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Brookfield Asset Management Ltd Q2 Profit Advances

August 05, 2026 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $904 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $620 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $707 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 60.8% to $1.753 billion from $1.090 billion last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $904 Mln. vs. $620 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.753 Bln vs. $1.090 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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