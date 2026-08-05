Brookfield Asset Management Ltd Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $904 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $620 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $707 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 60.8% to $1.753 billion from $1.090 billion last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $904 Mln. vs. $620 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.753 Bln vs. $1.090 Bln last year.

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