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NVDA

Broker Darlings of the Dow: NVIDIA Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

March 23, 2026 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) is the #1 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel. NVIDIA Corp is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #4 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NVDA operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM) which is up about 4.1% today, and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVDA, versus TSM and MU.

NVDA,TSM,MU Relative Performance Chart

NVDA is currently trading up about 2.8% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:
 Utility Dividend Stocks
 STXS Historical Stock Prices
 SEC Filing Alerts Service

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utility Dividend Stocks-> STXS Historical Stock Prices-> SEC Filing Alerts Service-> More articles by this source->

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