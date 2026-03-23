Broker Darlings of the Dow: NVIDIA Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
NVDA operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM) which is up about 4.1% today, and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVDA, versus TSM and MU.
NVDA is currently trading up about 2.8% midday Monday.
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