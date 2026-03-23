Broker Darlings of the Dow: NVIDIA Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) is the #1 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . NVIDIA Corp is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #4 spot out of 500.

Below is a chart of rank over time:

NVDA operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM) which is up about 4.1% today, and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVDA, versus TSM and MU.

NVDA is currently trading up about 2.8% midday Monday.

15 Forgotten Giants of the S&P 500: Analysts' Current Least Favorites »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.