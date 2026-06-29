Broker Darlings of the Dow: Amazon.com Ranks As a Top 15 Analyst Pick

Below is a chart of rank over time:
AMZN operates in the Specialty Retail sector, among companies like Coupang Inc (CPNG) which is up about 0.3% today, and Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) trading lower by about 3.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMZN, versus CPNG and ULTA.
AMZN is currently trading up about 4.4% midday Monday.
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Further AMZN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.