Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.44%, the lowest has been 6.94%, and the highest has been 21.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.07 (n=161).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadmark Realty Capital. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRMK is 0.06%, a decrease of 38.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 61,850K shares. The put/call ratio of BRMK is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadmark Realty Capital is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 127.39% from its latest reported closing price of $4.71.

The projected annual revenue for Broadmark Realty Capital is $111MM, an increase of 79.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDB - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 36.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRMK by 6.93% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,122K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRMK by 28.71% over the last quarter.

MDIV - Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund holds 915K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 24.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRMK by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Apollon Wealth Management holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 56.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRMK by 61.70% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,502K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRMK by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Broadmark Realty Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

