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Broadcom, Standard Chartered Join To Accelerate Bank's Global Infrastructure Modernization

July 16, 2026 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L, STAC.L, 2888.HK) announced a long-term strategic commitment to accelerate the banks global infrastructure modernization by establishing a secure, resilient private cloud foundation to seamlessly support critical banking services across 54 global markets. Standard Chartered has realigned its infrastructure delivery to a fully integrated software-defined private cloud environment using VMware Cloud Foundation.

"Global financial institutions require infrastructure that combines resilience, security and operational simplicity at scale," said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom.

At last close on NasdaqGS, Broadcom shares were trading at $394.28, up 1.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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