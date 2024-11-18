Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $165.67, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.39% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

Shares of the chipmaker have depreciated by 8.37% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Broadcom Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 12, 2024. On that day, Broadcom Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.23%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.06 billion, indicating a 51.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Broadcom Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Broadcom Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.63.

Also, we should mention that AVGO has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, finds itself in the bottom 49% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.