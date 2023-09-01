Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Recap

Key Highlights

Revenue of $8.876 billion, up 5% year-over-year

Earnings per share (EPS) of $10.54, up 11% year-over-year

Backlog of $30.2 billion, up 12% year-over-year

Repurchased and eliminated 2.9 million shares for $2,167 million

Free cash flow of $4.6 billion

Net Revenue by Segment

Semiconductor Solutions: Revenue of $6.941B

Infrastructure software: $1.935B

CEO's Comments

"Broadcom's third quarter results were driven by demand for next generation networking technologies as hyperscale customers scale out and network their AI clusters within data centers," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom (AVGO). "Our fourth quarter outlook projects year-over-year growth, reflecting continued leadership in networking for generative AI."

"Consolidated revenue for the third quarter grew 5% year-over-year to $8.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA increased 8% year-over-year to 65% of revenue," said Kirsten Spears, CFO. "We generated $4.6 billion in free cash flow in the third quarter, and expect cash flows to remain solid for Q4."

Company Guidance

Broadcom is guiding for fourth quarter revenue of $9.27 billion.

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $4.60 per share. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2023.

