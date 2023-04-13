BRKR's Canopy Biosciences Partners With Enable Medicine

Bruker Corporation’s BRKR Canopy Biosciences recently entered into a partnership with the privately held biotech, Enable Medicine. Under the agreement, Enable Medicine’s advanced analysis pipelines for spatial omics data will be provided with the Canopy CellScape system for quantitative high-plex spatial biology.

The latest collaboration amplifies Canopy Biosciences’ high-plex, quantitative data analysis to provide its researchers with deeper biological insights.

Significance of the Collaboration

The partnership is likely to expand the analytic capabilities of the Canopy CellScape system, an end-to-end solution for highly multiplexed spatial omics. Enable Medicine’s advanced spatial analyses include cluster analysis, neighborhood analysis, advanced data visualization, efficient cloud-based computing, sharing, and data storage.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The quantitative performance of high-resolution, spatial proteomics imaging delivered through the Canopy CellScape system is noted as the best-in-class. Enable Medicine’s Cloud platform accelerates biological insights via advanced spatial analytics and cloud-based workflows for spatial biology.

Integrating the Enable Cloud Platform into the CellScape system is expected to significantly enhance and streamline the analysis for discovery and translational research applications.

Both the companies will showcase their integrated data workflow at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in April 2023.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global spatial omics market size was valued at $225.8 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% up to 2028.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Bruker announced the expansion of the fundamental research infrastructure in the United Kingdom with two new orders of 1.2 GHz Avance nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers. The products will be delivered to the University of Warwick and the University of Birmingham.

The novel 1.2 GHz NMR spectrometer belongs to the company’s BioSpin group. It enables advanced research in life science, batteries, biofuels and renewable energy.

At the 19th US HUPO held in March, Bruker also announced important bioinformatics launches for 4D-Proteomics on the timsTOF platform. This includes the de novo Sequencing algorithm for Immunopeptidomics, Library-Free dia-PASEF and Mass Dynamical graphical visualization.

Price Performance

In the past six months, BRKR shares have increased 48% compared with the industry’s rise of 25.1%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Lantheus LNTH, Avanos Medical AVNS and Insulet PODD. Lantheus sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Avanos Medical and Insulet each carry a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lantheus’ stock has risen 41.8% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Lantheus have remained constant at $4.79 per share for 2023 and $5.32 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

LNTH’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 50%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 42.71%.

Estimates for Avanos Medical in 2023 have remained constant at $1.68 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 6.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 12.8%.

Avanos Medical’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.01%. In the last reported quarter, AVNS delivered an earnings surprise of 25%.

Insulet’s stock has increased 20% in the past year. The company has an estimated earnings growth rate of 56.59% for the next year.

Insulet’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average surprise being 59.81%. In the last reported quarter, PODD delivered an earnings surprise of 129.17%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.