British Land Co (BRLAF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

British Land Co said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.22 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in British Land Co. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRLAF is 0.19%, an increase of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 109,874K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for British Land Co is 5.79. The forecasts range from a low of 4.56 to a high of $7.08. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for British Land Co is 463MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,392K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLAF by 10.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,737K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,253K shares, representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLAF by 2.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,903K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLAF by 5.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,767K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLAF by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 4,418K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRLAF by 10.13% over the last quarter.

