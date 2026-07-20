Bristol Myers Squibb To Build AI Factory With NVIDIA

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), has announced plans to build the most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) factory in life science through an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA (NVDA).

The initiative will deploy NVIDIA's DGX Vera Rubin NVL72 systems, creating the most advanced and energy-efficient single-owner NVIDIA infrastructure in the sector. The investment is designed to accelerate drug discovery timelines and strengthen Bristol Myers' vision of hybrid intelligence, where AI scientists work alongside researchers to develop first- and best-in-class medicines.

Infrastructure Expansion

The Vera Rubin architecture delivers up to ten times greater performance per megawatt compared to earlier systems, enabling Bristol Myers to pursue larger and more sophisticated AI workloads without proportional increases in energy consumption.

Strategic Collaboration

This investment builds on nearly three years of collaboration between Bristol Myers and NVIDIA, which began with the deployment of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD infrastructure to support research and development. The expanded partnership now extends across oncology, hematology, cardiovascular, immunology and neuroscience programs.

Leadership Perspective

Greg Meyers, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Bristol Myers Squibb, stated that the company's deliberate bet on AI is beginning to show results in its pipeline and operations. He emphasized that scaling compute capabilities with NVIDIA ensures Bristol Myers remains at the forefront of AI-driven drug discovery and development.

Early Impact

AI-powered research has already begun to reshape Bristol Myers' approach to drug discovery. Automated target identification and validation save scientists weeks of manual work, while the company's "Predict First" methodology uses AI-generated predictions to inform experimental design before bench work begins. This integrated system spans target identification through clinical proof of concept, helping scientists make higher-confidence decisions at every stage.

BMY has traded between $42.52 and $62.89 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $61.22, down 0.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.