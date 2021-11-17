BrightView Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BrightView Holdings Inc (Symbol: BV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.29, changing hands as low as $14.51 per share. BrightView Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BV's low point in its 52 week range is $13.25 per share, with $19.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.04.

