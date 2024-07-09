Breaking Down Tetra Tech: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $226.33, a high estimate of $234.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.82% increase from the previous average price target of $213.89.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tetra Tech is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $233.00 $233.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $234.00 $231.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $223.00 $200.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $231.00 $219.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $219.00 $209.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $233.00 $203.00 Tate Sullivan Maxim Group Raises Buy $234.00 $230.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $200.00 $180.00 Tate Sullivan Maxim Group Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tetra Tech. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tetra Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tetra Tech's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Tetra Tech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tetra Tech analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services for environmental, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development markets. It specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It designs infrastructure, facilities, and other structures with complex plans and resource management. Tetra Tech has two reportable segments. Its Government Services Group (GSG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and activities with development agencies worldwide. Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and international clients other than development agencies.

Tetra Tech: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tetra Tech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.06% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tetra Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tetra Tech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tetra Tech's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, Tetra Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TTEK

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2021 Maxim Group Maintains Buy Apr 2021 Vertical Research Initiates Coverage On Hold Feb 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TTEK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.