Breaking Down Sea: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Sea (NYSE:SE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sea and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $92.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $53.86, the current average has increased by 28.33%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sea by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $72.00 - Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $78.00 - Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $68.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $92.00 $59.00 Sachin Salgaonkar B of A Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $62.00 Venugopal Garre Bernstein Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Mark Goodridge Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $47.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $52.00 $40.00 Piyush Choudhary HSBC Raises Buy $76.00 $70.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $78.00 $65.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $68.00 $59.00 Sachin Salgaonkar B of A Securities Raises Neutral $55.00 $46.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $72.00 $45.00 Ranjan Sharma JP Morgan Raises Overweight $70.00 $43.00 Venugopal Garre Bernstein Raises Outperform $60.00 $50.00 Ranjan Sharma JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides mostly credit lending.

Sea: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sea's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.78% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sea's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sea's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sea's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

